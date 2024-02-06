Hayes: John Bruton was a straight talker

Former Taoiseach John Bruton has been described as a “doer” and a “philosopher”, following his death at the age of 76.

He served as Fine Gael leader from 1990 to 2001, and led the Rainbow Coalition government from 1994 to 1997.

Current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he advocated for “new patriotism” in the North – opposing “narrow nationalism”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says he gave “many decades of service” to the State.

Former Tipperary Fine Gael TD Tom Hayes is among many to have paid tribute.

He told Tipp Today earlier that John Bruton was a straight talker.

“Oh God he was very direct, very open, very outspoken really. There was no hidden agenda with John Bruton – he’s tell you what the situation was and there was no hiding behind a shroud or anything like that. Very open about what he wanted to do – he had a vision for our country, a vision for Europe and a vision for the world. And I think a very learned man.”