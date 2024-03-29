Funcheon says she can deliver for Tipperary at European level

A Sinn Féin candidate for Ireland South says she has the experience to deliver for Tipperary.

Kathleen Funcheon is currently a TD for Carlow – Kilkenny having previously served as a member of the local authority in Kilkenny.

Limerick based Senator Paul Gavan will also contest the Ireland South constituency for Sinn Féin.

Speaking to Tipp FM News while on a visit to Carrick on Suir Deputy Funcheon says her 15 years’ experience as an elected representative gives her a good knowledge of what’s needed on the ground in Tipp and the south-east.

“We often hear Government and Ministers say ‘oh well, that’s coming from Europe’ and its nearly said with an attitude well nothing can be done about that. And I think its really important particularly for the south east we know as a region at times we’ve been left behind and I think we need strong people there and I think with the experience I’ve gained at local and Oireachtas level I think I’d be a very strong voice for ordinary people who have been very much left behind.”