A local Fine Gael councillor says it was not working for Leo Varadkar in his latest stint as Taoiseach.

He’s due to hand over the role of Taoiseach next week to the new party leader Simon Harris.

Clonmel Cllr John Fitzgerald says Mr Varadkar has had successes as Taoiseach – just not in the last 15 months since he took over the rotating role from Fianna Fail’s Micheál Martin.

Cllr Fitzgerald says it was the right decision for him to step down.