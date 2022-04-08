CMO “secondment” criticised

A retired Tipperary teacher has joined the criticism of the secondment of the Chief Medical Officer to Trinity College.

Dr Tony Holohan will step down from his role as CMO – his new position with Trinity will still be paid for by the State.

The Minister for Health says it doesn’t matter whether he is paid by Trinity or the Department as it is still public money.

Holycross native Noel Buckley is a former teacher at the Presentation in Clonmel. Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the whole affair is indicative of the culture that exists in Ireland.

“The higher echelons of society – be it in the public service or wherever – there’s this group think that we can do what we like without any consequences.

“But the very fact the Minister for Health didn’t know (of Tony Holohan’s appointment)

“There’s a ‘nod/wink’ in this country among about 200 powerful people – both within the business community and the private sector – ‘you’ll do this for me and I’ll do this for you’ and hopefully it all goes under the radar and is not seen.”