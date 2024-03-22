Bugler: Contest not necessary for FG leadership

Simon Harris says he doesn’t view the job of Fine Gael leader as a poisoned chalice.

The Higher Education Minister confirmed his intention to run to be the next leader of the party last night.

He has already been endorsed by the majority of his fellow parliamentary party members, and it’s looking likely that he will be the sole candidate, paving the way for him to become the next Taoiseach.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Phyl Bugler says it’s not essential that someone else puts their name forward so that there’s a contest.