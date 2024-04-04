Browne reiterates call for a General Election

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne is calling on local Independent Deputy Michael Lowry to say if he intends to vote for Simon Harris as the next Taoiseach.

The new Fine Gael leader looks set to become Taoiseach next Tuesday.

Deputy Browne says Michael Lowry has continually supported this Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Green Party government.

The Cashel TD says instead the Government should call an election now to give people the opportunity to have their say.

“We’re calling on Deputy Lowry and the other Independents in his group – and all the independents above in the Dáil – to make it known what way they’re going to vote next Tuesday. We feel this is unprecedented – its three Taoiseachs now in the course of a Dáil term – never heard of before. We feel if the government are that confident of the work they’ve done so far that they put it to the public. Call a general election and let the public decide what government will be in there.”