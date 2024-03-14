Anglim to call it a day at June elections

A Fianna Fáil member of Tipperary County Council has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Councillor Micheál Anglim has served on the local authority for 11 years – he was co-opted to the then South Tipperary County Council in April 2013 following the death of his father Michael who had been on the council since 1991.

A native of Duhill Micheál retained his seat in the 2014 local elections in the Clonmel District of the newly formed countywide Council.

He was re-elected again in 2019 for the Cahir LEA as part of the new Tipp-Cahir-Cashel District.