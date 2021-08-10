Ahearn defends Varadkar in wake of Merrion-gate controversy

A Tipperary Oireachtas member has defended Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the wake of the Merrion-gate affair.

Many people were critical of the Fine Gael leader for attending the event organised by Katherine Zappone which at the time appeared to be in breach of Covid guidelines.

Subsequent clarification from the Attorney General clarified that up to 200 people were allowed to attend an organised outdoor event which came as news to many in the hospitality and entertainment sector.

Tipperary Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn hit out at those calling for Leo Varadkar’s resignation.

Speaking on Tipp Today he was critical of Deputy Mattie McGrath’s stance on apparent breaches at the pub owned by fellow Independent TD Danny Healy Rae and also of Sinn Féin.

“If you look at people who are coming out in the last number of days who are asking for accountability – Sinn Féin, there was no accountability when there was 2,500 people in Belfast.”

“I was listening during the week to your interview with Mattie McGrath and it was very interesting. He was asking for the resignation of someone who hasn’t broken the law but when someone where there’s video evidence? You know, you talk about accountability and one law for one law for the other – here’s a prime example of someone who has a very definite view on one person but on a person in his own group where there’s clearer evidence, no view whatsoever.”