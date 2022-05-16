Pledge to Plant all set for next month

The Tipperary woman who is the founder of ‘Pledge to Plant’ says she set up the campaign in memory of her mother.

Kathy Whyte is originally from Clonmel and has dedicated the campaign to her mother Mary Whyte who died 6 years ago and was cared for by the South Tipperary Hospice movement.

The fundraiser, which will take place across June, goes towards the running costs of the Irish Hospice Foundation’s national service and end-of-life work across the country with €5,000 going to the local movement to acknowledge their care for Kathy’s mother.

As Mary loved gardening people are encouraged to plant, grow and share flowers, plants, vegetables and anything else that takes their fancy with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Kathy says that this is for every type of gardener from beginners to the experienced and when people register they will get tips and tricks for growing their plants.

Kathy told Tipp FM that she feels this is a moving tribute to her mother:

“It gets me every time I think about it, because my Mum was such an inspiration and she was very quiet lady. So, I think she’s probably have mixed emotions about this.”

” I think she’d be very happy to acknowledge the care that she received in Clonmel.”