Plans to revamp landmark Dromineer site

A major planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a former hotel on the shores of Lough Derg.

The plans are for the redevelopment of the Domineer Bay Hotel site in the picturesque

The plans include the demolition of the existing Dromineer Bay Hotel on the site around 8 kilometres from Nenagh.

They also propose modifications and development within the adjacent ‘Waterside Cottages’ holiday home complex to provide for a mixed-use commercial and tourism enterprises along with the provision of new short-stay tourism accommodation.

If approved a two-storey mixed use building would be constructed in place of the hotel comprising of event spaces with ancillary reception/lobby, office, bar and kitchen along with tourism related retail/commercial space; a restaurant; retail unit and café.

The plans for the multi-million Euro development also include the provision of new tourism accommodation – six 1-bed, 2-storey terrace units and fourteen apartments

The existing ‘Waterside Cottages’ holiday houses and complex would also be modified to enhance the accommodation provided.