Plans for new student campus in Clonmel

The state agency which oversees the development of further education and training is to review plans to develop a student campus in Clonmel.

The plans for the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel has been put to Solas.

Tipperary Education and Training Board Member Councillor Siobhan Ambrose raised the issue at the latest meeting of the body.

She was informed that Solas will now review the project which is a joint project between the ETB and TUS.

“The proposal is for a shared connected campus. The estimated cost for this is €94 million and it will entail the conversion of over 9,000 square metres which includes both existing and new builds on this particular site. This is obviously great news for Clonmel. It’s a huge step in the right direction.”

She believes the plans would have a huge positive impact on the local economy:

“If we’re approved for this funding it will mean that up to 900 Further Education and Training students and over 400 Higher Education students could be studying on this site. So obviously this project would be a great boost for the education sector in Clonmel, again it would be great for the redevelopment of large sections of this site.

“The potential footfall of up to 1,300 students using the site would also bring a welcome economic boost to the town.”