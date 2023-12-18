Tipperary Co Co reveal latest plans to create new local jobs at new Lisheen bioeconomy hub

There’s no limit to the number of jobs that could be created across Tipperary in the bio-economy according to the local authority after presenting their latest plans for the site of the old mine at Lisheen to Thurles Cllrs.

It’s hoped that confirmation will arrive in the next day or two that they’ve been approved for a grant of €5m from the government’s ‘Just Transition’ fund.

The money will be used to develop the old engineering building and 10 acres of land which have been bought up by the council.

There’s been huge job loses in the area with the closure of the mine and the Bórd na Mona briquette factory in Littleton in recent years.

But Director of Services Brian Beck says the potential for creating new high quality jobs at Lisheen is huge:

”The project is to develop a pilot bioeconomy facility within the Lisheen campus. It’s within the former engineering building in Lisheen. Tipperary County Council recently purchased the building and 10 acres to the rear of it with the intention of supporting this application. And also ultimately trying to facilitate job creation within the area.

”Bioeconomy is a European priority – Developing the bioeconomy, the circular economy, it is about reusing materials which previously would have been disposed of. It is a highly exciting area. As I said, the European Union is trying to encourage national governments to get involved in that area. And the Irish government is putting a lot of emphasis on it.

”And with this money, the intention would be to try to develop these cutting-edge jobs, develop the research and development, have spin-out companies, and grow companies in that area. And who knows where we can go. And it’s hopefully wider than just the Lisheen site, it would be in the wider Tipperary area.”