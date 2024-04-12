Successful appeal against Roscrea telecommunications mast

A decision to grant planning permission for a telecommunications structure near Roscrea has been overturned.

Tipperary County Council had given the go ahead to Cignal Infrastructure Ltd for a 38 metre high tower at Benamore in March of last year to improve broadband services in the area.

The decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by local resident Elizabeth Gleeson who expressed concerns over the possibility of flooding and the visual impact of the structure.

The state planning appeals board has ruled against the plans given the proposed sites prominent location in an area designated for amenity use along with its proximity to the town of Roscrea.