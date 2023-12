A local GAA club are looking to put in a new astroturf pitch.

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone has submitted a planning application to expand their facilities.

It’s for the construction of the Synthetic Astro-Turf training pitch, flood lighting, perimeter steel fencing and ball catch netting.

They also want to put in a new hurling ball wall on the site at Kickham Street in the South Tipp village