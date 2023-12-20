Saga over west Tipp housing estate finally resolved

A local man’s eight year fight with Tipperary County Council about an estate he built in Kilross is finally over.

The Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel District has approved the ‘taking in charge’ of the Rocksprings estate at its monthly meeting yesterday with Cllrs saying common sense has finally prevailed.

Terence Coskeran built the 5-home estate in which he still lives himself on the understanding that when complete the council would take over the responsibility for maintaining the sewage system as it does for other mature estates.

But in 2015 Irish Water said the systems stipulated by the planning permission were not appropriate and his request to have it taken in charge has been refused since then.

Terence has told Tipp FM News he was afraid he might not live to see this issue resolved.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald says this was an issue not of Terence’s making as he was fully compliant with everything he was asked to do by the local authority and it should not have taken this long to sort it out.