An application’s been made to Tipperary County Council for three blocks of apartments on St Conleths Road in Nenagh.

Michael Eustace and Co. Ltd is planning to demolish an existing derelict single storey house on the site.

There will be four apartments each in the three buildings along with car-parking and other facilities.

One block will be accessed of St Conleths Road with a new entrance for the other two off the Coille Beithe estate road.