A new medical facility for Thurles has been granted planning permission.

It entails a change of use from a pharmacy to medical use at the Primary Care Centre on Mitchell Street in the mid-Tipp town.

The new unit will comprise of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging – or MRI – Diagnostics Unit and a Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scanning Service.

The application before Tipperary County Council was from Limerick based Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging Ltd.