New planning application being worked on for Clonmel Arms site

A new design team has been hired to come up with new plans for the Clonmel Arms Hotel.

The new owners of the site at the centre of Clonmel Town Sarsfield Developments will be putting together a planning application in the new year.

Demolition of the old derelict building has already been underway for weeks now.

Local Cllr Michael Murphy says the new plan for the hotel site should be submitted to the county council in the next three months.

Cllr Murphy says the owners been highly impressed with the level of engagement and cooperation from County Council staff which they wanted him to put on the record at a meeting of the Clonmel Borough District yesterday.