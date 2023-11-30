McGrath highly critical of new Planning Bill

The Government’s come under a scathing attack from a Tipperary TD over housing.

The leader of the Rural Independent Group of TDs, says the new Planning Bill is just like ‘shuffling the deck-chairs on the Titanic’.

Speaking ahead of today’s Dáil debate on the Bill, Deputy Mattie McGrath says it’s doing nothing to address the country’s staggering backlog of housing applications.

“We really need a reform of An Bord Pleanála and the whole planning system in Ireland but this ‘Titanic’ piece of legislation – 900 pages, much ado about nothing, tinkering around the edges. It will do nothing at all for the 22,000 + houses that are held up in a logjam of a system that’s there. And many other developments that are waiting maybe two years for decisions. Its like moving them from Hell into Purgatory.”