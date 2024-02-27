Locals oppose planning for Cloughjordan mast

There is concern in Cloughjordan over plans to erect a 15 metre mast in the village.

Eir has been granted planning permission by Tipperary County Council for the telecommunications structure.

A previous granting of permission for a similar mast in 2020 was overturned by An Bord Pleanála following objections from the local community.

A modified application was lodged by Eir late last year which included a shroud over the mast which has now been given the go-ahead.

The board of management of St Michael’s National School will be appealing this decision as the site is just metres from their boundary.

Principal Viv Dooley questions the decision to choose this location to improve 4G services.

“Eir are claiming that this is the best site in the area. But I had my phone on this morning coming into school and I reached 100 metres above sea level about a mile from the village on the Borrisokane road. I came to the school and I was down to 90 metres. I drove up the Main Street as far as the church and I was back up to 100 metres. So putting it at 90 metres which is one of the lowest points in the village – there’s no logic to it considering what its supposed to be doing.”