A mid-Tipp community group have been given the go-ahead for a significant expansion of facilities at a local sports complex.

Dualla Community Association submitted their plans for the development at Newpark last December.

It included the construction of a 400m running track, perimeter walking track, long jump & external exercise area.

The plans also include the reconfiguration of the existing soccer field along with two new dugouts, a precast hurling wall, training area & basketball court.