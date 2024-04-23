Council to rule again on New Inn log cabin

The man at the centre of the log cabin planning saga has submitted another application for retention to Tipperary County Council.

Sean Meehan has appeared in court on a number of occasions for failing to remove the structure from his lands at New Inn.

Ahead of his last appearance he was threatened with jail for not complying with the planning authority.

However the case adjourned to allow the 65 year old to re-apply for retention to allow him remain in his home which is a mobile home clad with timber.

That application has now been lodged with Tipperary County Council with a decision due by June 12th next.