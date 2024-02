A decision is due this week on a plans for a major housing development in Cashel.

Dulla Developments Ltd lodged a planning application in December for over 100 dwellings together with a childcare facility at Hughes Lot in the town.

The proposal before Tipperary County Council is for 81 houses and 20 apartments.

If approved the development would be accessed from a new roundabout on the R691 Dualla Road.

Local authority planning officials are due to rule on the plans by Thursday.