Council approve tourism venture at Ballingarry Lower convent site

Plans for a disused convent building in County Tipperary have finally gotten the blessing of the local authority.

The old convent in Ballingarry Lower is listed as a protected structure in the County Development Plan.

A number of planning applications have been submitted for the convent site on the R690 in Ballingarry Lower in recent years which were either deemed invalid or refused.

The latest proposals from David Corcoran were submitted in November of last year and included a change of use to the existing buildings for use as tourist accommodation.

This included seven individually accessed dwellings made up of a mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom houses.

A digital hub is proposed for an existing school room while the disused chapel would be converted to a community building.

The old Presentation National school will be converted to a café and showroom.

Conditional planning permission has now been granted by Tipperary County Council.

Previous plans for a mix of residential, light industrial, shops and offices together with a small service station, deli and shop were rejected by Tipperary County Council in 2021.