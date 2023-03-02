Council acts on unauthorised developments

There were 42 complaints made to one Municipal District last year in relation to alleged unauthorised developments in Tipperary.

These figures were provided to councillors of the Tipperary, Cahir, Cashel MD at their recent meeting and cover the period of January 1st to December 31st.

An unauthorised development is anything that is built, installed, or constructed in Tipperary without the correct planning permission or that doesn’t abide by the conditions of awarded planning permission.

In the Tipperary, Cahir, Cashel MD as well as complaints there were 89 warning letters issued, in addition to 14 enforcement notices over the same time period.

Cllr. Marie Murphy asked if these were issued as a result of the planning section carrying out their own investigations, but was told the majority of instances were triggered by external complaints.

Executive Planner with the local authority, Johnathan Flood, said more and more mobile homes are being reported to them as an issue.

In response to this Cllr. Murphy said that given the current issues with housing and renting in the county, it may be people’s only option.

However, Mr. Flood said they were required to act on all complaints and within the regulations regardless of this fact.