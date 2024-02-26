Clonmel business refused retention for unauthorised development

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Tipperary County Council relating to a warehouse development near Clonmel.

Barne Accessories Ltd had sought approval to retain works carried out at Loughtally, Marlfield – it included the demolition of an agricultural building and the construction of a commercial warehouse.

This was refused by the local authority in January of last year following which an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The state planning appeals board has also decided to refuse planning for retention.

Among the reasons for the refusal were the scale of the expansion and the capacity constraints of the local road network.