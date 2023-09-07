An Bord Pleanala uphold Tipperary planning refusal

There’s a sense of relief for many locals in a South Tipp village in the wake of a ruling by An Bord Pleanala.

Eir had applied for planning permission for a 15 metre high telecommunications mast in New Inn.

This was refused by Tipperary County Council following strong objections locally.

Eir appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala who have this week upheld the refusal of planning.

Councillor Mairín McGrath says it’s a positive outcome to the long running saga.

“Back in 2021 Eir had initially applied for planning permission for the erection of this mast in the centre of new inn village. So this planning saga has been ongoing for over two years.

“Over 60 residents had lodged objections to the Council at the time concerned about its close proximity to many residential homes in the village with one house being less than ten metres away from the proposed development.”