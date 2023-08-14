An Bord Pleanala overturn Tipp planning decision

An appeal against plans for a telecommunications mast in North Tipp has been successful.

Tipperary county Council had granted permission to Eircom for a 15 metre high monopole at the Eir Exchange on the Main Street in Cloughjordan.

Among a number of objections submitted to the local authority was one from the Board of Management at St Michael’s National School given the sites proximity to the school.

They subsequently took their concerns to An Bord Pleanala who have overturned the granting of permission ruling that structure would seriously injure the amenities of the adjacent residential properties to the north of the site.