Appeal lodged against plans to expand sports facilities at a Clonmel School

Tipperary County Council last month granted planning permission to St Peter & Pauls Primary School for an all-weather pitch on their existing playing field facing Shamrock Hill.

At the time some residents in Shamrock Hill had expressed their opposition to the proposals – they claim the land in question is not owned by the applicants and is used by the local community.

They also say any lighting associated with the pitch would adversely affect houses looking out onto the green area.

The residents have now appealed the granting of permission to An Bord Pleanala with a ruling due in early October.