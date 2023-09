A planning application has been lodged for a telecommunications structure in Clonmel.

Vantage Towers Limited are behind the proposals for a 24 metre high monopole structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment.

They hope to install the structure at Sidney Bourke Tiles Ltd in the town.

A decision is due from the planning authority by October 24th.

Meanwhile the company have been granted permission for a similar structure at Stereame in Nenagh.