‘My Open Library’ initiative continues to extend across Tipperary

Most recently Tipperary Town has seen the software activated that will allow inductees access to the services from 8am to 10pm.

Cashel Library has also received funding for the extension of the scheme there by the end of 2023, once the company can install the equipment.

County Librarian Damien Dullaghan told members of the Tipp, Cahir, Cashel District that only a select few providers can carry out this work and they have to wait their turn.

However, he also had good news for Cahir stating that it was hoped they would achieve funding in the future to see the service come to their new library also.