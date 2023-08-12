One killed and one seriously injured in separate crashes near Tipperary border

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to two serious crashes near Tipperary today.

A male pedestrian in his 50s was killed when he was struck by a truck on the M6 motorway near Tullamore at around 4.45am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours while a technical examination took place.

Elsewhere, a man has been seriously injured following a crash between a lorry and a car that happened shortly after 2pm near Callan, in Co. Kilkenny.

Gardai remain at the scene at Cuffesgrange, 15 minutes from Mullinahone, and diversions are in place on the N76.

Gardai are asking anyone with information, particularly with dashcam relevant to either collision, to contact the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.