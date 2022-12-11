Nostalgic art exhibition to come to Nenagh for locals to relive happy memories

The rural Irish Debs is to be put in the spotlight for an exhibition in Nenagh.

“The Debs”, a new display by Cloughjordan artist Sarah Thornton will transform the Nenagh Arts Centre into a place of beauty, inspired by the Dior Gallery in Paris.

The entire exhibition will be sustainable, using only borrowed, gifted and repurposed materials and Sarah is encouraging anyone who has any Debs memorabilia to donate or loan it to the exhibition.

Sarah wants to use the exhibition as an opportunity to celebrate the Debs, and bring back happy memories to locals.

Anyone who would like to donate a piece for the exhibition can phone the Nenagh Arts Centre on 067 34400