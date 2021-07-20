North Tipp Farmers Market Goes Online

A farmer’s market for North Tipperary has gone online offering fresh local shopping with the convenience of online shopping.

The North Tipperary Online Farmer’s Market is accepting orders until midnight tonight and goods can be collected from the WeCreate Enterprise Centre in Cloughjordan on Thursday between 5 and 7pm.

The market will then run in two week cycles.

Market Coordinator, Mel White, told Tipp FM News this is a great way to cut down on waste, bring a local element to online shopping and cultivate a relationship between the producer and consumer.

She said this could represent the future of farmer’s markets.

“Customers are starting to put in their orders now, we’re closing the first order cycle tonight (Tuesday) at midnight, so customers can order up until then and collect their produce on Thursday.

“For the producers, it’s great because they don’t have to go through the middle man, like the shops or anything else, they get the money directly.

“It also means they don’t have to stand at a farmer’s market all day, with all their produce with them and they don’t know how much they’ve sold and might be throwing things away afterwards.

“This way, there’s no wastage at all, they know in advance how much they’ve sold and that’s how much they have to bring along on the day.”

Customers must ensure they get a confirmation email before collection and if anyone has any technical difficulties, they can email [email protected]

For more information visit https://openfoodnetwork.ie/north_tipperary_online_farmers_market/shop