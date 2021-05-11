No penalty for overdue library books

Library services across the Premier County are back up and running this week.

Although some restrictions apply in terms of numbers of people allowed in at any one time, its business as usual.

A one way system is in place while access to computers and IT equipment has also been paused for the time being.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Ann Marie Mullins, Manager of Clonmel Library, said that people should not worry if they haven’t returned library books in a while.

“There’s no big deal – there are no fines anymore. You can just drop your books at the door if you’re too afraid to come in.”

“We don’t give a hoot – the books will look after themselves. So there’s no fine – return your books and we’ll do everything we can to make you welcome.”