Water restrictions in a number of areas in Tipp tonight

There are customers night-time water restrictions in Silverfort and surrounding areas tonight.

It will begin today at 10pm ending at 8am and the same again on Saturday the 10th June.

This is to ensure a continued supply of water during the day for homes and businesses.

Continued high demand for water has resulted in a significant reduction in water pressure and the complete loss of supply in some areas.

Customers will experience low pressure or outages in Silverfort, Foulkstown, Coleraine, Rathclough, and surrounding areas.

An alternative water supply will be available at Silverfort Cross until supplies have returned to normal.

There are also restrictions in Rosegreen and surrounding areas each evening from tonight until Sunday between 8pm until 8am.

During this time, customers in Rosegreen, Rathmacarthy, Rathsallagh, Tullamain, Lowesgreen, Stephenstown, Ballyduagh, Rathordan, Mayfield and surrounding areas will be impacted.

Alternative water supplies will be available at Dansies Shop Carpark, Rosegreen, Adjacent to Tipperary Raceway, Rosegreen, Rockview Housing Estate, Deepark Road, Cashel and the Entrance to Greenfields Housing Estate.

While Killenaule to Gortnahoo and surrounding areas on the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme are also restricted from 8pm until 8am tomorrow.

During this time customers in the following areas will experience low pressure and/or outages: Killenaule, Ballinunty, Glengoole, Gortnahoo and surrounding areas.

It can take two to three hours following low pressure for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as water refills the network.