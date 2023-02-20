New women’s caucus in Tipp working to bring gender balance to politics

The ratification of a women’s caucus in Tipperary County Council is up and running.

The newly formed group meet to discuss challenges faced by female politicians, and is made up of women councillors across the Premier.

Councillor Phyll Bugler is one of the local councillors who has a seat at the table in making sure there is gender balance in politics.

She says she hopes that it will encourage more women to enter politics.

“In politics, we’re looking for gender balance. This is one way we support female politicians because we feel that sometimes female politicians find it a bit more difficult to go into politics because of their family situation, if they look after the children, housework, or maybe they have another part-time job.

“Female politicians need to be supported. We’ll widen it out, and maybe have meetings where we will invite other potential female candidates who may be interested in going into politics and offer them our support.”

The Fine Gael councillor told Tipp FM what meetings so far have discussed.

“We’ve been working an awful lot on building capacity, having self-belief in ourselves, staying in control, and not being afraid to speak out on issues that we feel are very, very important for the council.

“It’s really a voice for female politicians and female councillors. It’s giving us extra help and support to carry out our duties in dealing with our constituents and dealing with officials in the council.”