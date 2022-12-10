New car sales in Tipperary last month were down significantly year on year.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry just 24 new cars were allocated a T registration plate in November.

This compared with 43 for the same period last year – a fall of 44%. This is a much greater fall than the national figure which was down just over 12%.

However, when compared to the last pre-pandemic year of 2019 sales in Tipp were up 100% last month.

So far this year sales in the Premier County are up marginally with 2,715 recorded while 2021 had 2,693 over the first eleven months.

Sales of electric cars have jumped spectacularly in Tipperary – compared to November last year they are up 50% while in the year to date they are up 117% on 2021 and 515% on the first 11 months of 2019.