New car sales for August in Tipperary were up over 45% on the same month last year.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show there were 186 cars registered with 222 T plates last month.

This compares with 128 in August of 2021.

66 of the new registrations had petrol engines, 55 were diesel and 34 electric powered

So far this year 2,519 new registrations have been issued in the Premier County which is a marginal increase on last year of 28 vehicles.