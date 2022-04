A water awareness programme for North Tipp communities has been launched.

Cabragh Wetlands in Thurles launched the initiative, which will offer free workshops to 14 communities.

The workshops will cover information about the rivers and the life they support, their own nearby waterbody and how to work collaboratively to protect our waters.

Following on from this, there are plans for Cabragh Wetlands to set up a Network of Water Guardians in Tipperary.