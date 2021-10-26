Nenagh woman to take the plunge for Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association

A Nenagh woman is taking on a daring feat this weekend, as she will abseil nearly 60 metres, to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Mary Lynch will abseil down the Generator’s sky view tower in Dublin – it’s twice the height of Croke Park’s Hogan Stand.

This is the first abseiling event down this iconic tower.

Mary told Tipp Today that the cause is one that’s very close to her heart and she’s already raised just over €1,000.

“Our mother got motor neuron and she died in 1993, and of course, we didn’t know anything about it at that time, but you learn as you go along.

“It’s something my family in Cork have always done, different fundraisers, tea mornings and things like that.”

To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11417723_mary—julie—s-abseil-.html or contact Mary on 086 3435371.