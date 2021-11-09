Nenagh volunteers recognised for contribution to vaccine roll out

89 volunteers at Nenagh’s Covid-19 vaccination centre this year have been celebrated for their contribution.

Tipperary Volunteer Centre held a dinner for those involved at the Abbey Court Hotel on Sunday, and presented them with special pins in recognition of their assistance.

Junior Minister for Community Development & Charities, Joe O’Brien, also saluted the volunteers in a video message which was played at the event.

Manager of Tipperary Volunteer Centre, Derek Fanning, says more than 2,500 hours of voluntary work was clocked up:

“I think there was over 40,000 people vaccinated in Nenagh over the course of the volunteers working there. There were 66 people who hadn’t volunteered with Tipperary Volunteer Centre before who signed up to volunteer. So they started their volunteering journey at the vaccination centre in Nenagh.

“The role that these people had was basically as ‘meet and greeters’. Anybody who was there would have seen them in their red bibs, basically guiding people through the process.”