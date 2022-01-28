Nearly 40 people seriously injured each year on Tipperary’s roads

An average of 38 serious injuries occur in Tipp each year in road crashes, according to latest figures.

Research presented at the RSA’s Annual Academic Lecture show that for every one road death between 2017 and 2020, there were nine serious injuries on Irish roads.

RSA figures show just over 5,000 people have suffered serious injuries in road collisions in Ireland during that four year period.

38 people were seriously injured per year on average in Tipp, with Dublin topping the county list with an average of 373.