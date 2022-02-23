Thurles Councillor says safety concerns on river walks must be addressed

Public lighting cannot be installed along river walks across Tipperary because of biodiversity.

At the monthly meeting of Thurles Municipal District Councillor Jim Ryan called for CCTV and lighting in all parks and walkways in the interest of safety.

He was told by the engineer that a consultant has been appointed for a CCTV system, but that lighting was more complicated.

Councillor Ryan told Tipp FM that he hasn’t heard about lighting having an impact on biodiversity, but that safety must come first.

“I was a bit taken aback with the response that the street lighting or public lighting wouldn’t be installed because of some sort of effect it could have on wildlife or fish stock in the river, which is the first time I’ve ever heard that.

“I wouldn’t listen to that sort of excuse, I think that if there’s an issue with lighting and people don’t feel safe in areas that are completely pitch dark after 6 o clock in the evening, when they’re out walking, I think we should take that matter very seriously and look into providing lighting.”