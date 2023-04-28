OPW to be asked to clarify Tipperary flood risk areas

Residents in parts of Tipperary are being refused quotes for house insurance or are getting extremely high quotes due to anomalies with regards to flood risk.

Councillor Marie Murphy highlighted a number of such cases at the most recent meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

The Clogheen based Fine Gael representative said houses that have never flooded have been identified by insurance companies as at risk now because of a flood risk assessment study carried out some years ago

Cllr Murphy says it would take floods of biblical proportions for some of the houses to flood.

“One lady was told by numerous insurance companies that she was in an area that was at risk of flooding and then at the weekend I had a call from a lady who needed to add an insulin pump to her insurance and was told that her house was in an area at risk of flooding.

“In both cases in my opinion we’d need Noah’s Ark and something bigger if either of those houses are going to flood.

Cllr Murphy intends to press for more information on the matter from the Minister for the OPW.

“To my mind it is insurance companies taking liberties. I’ll be asking further questions when I get to talk to the Minister and I’ll be asking for it to be raised at the Plenary meeting in a couple of weeks”