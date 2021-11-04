Northern Lights visible from the Premier County

Waterford city based photographer Leah Burgess captured a stunning image of the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights from The Vee which you can see over on the Tipp FM Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

She told Tipp FM that she was there for about 6 hours last night, waiting for the perfect shot and that it’s very hard to see with the eye alone.

“Especially this far down South, you might see a greenish light on the horizon, or like last night, it was more a red haze, you don’t see much with the naked eye, it’s the camera that picks it all up.”