Morris takes aim at Department of Defence

The Department of Defence has been accused of washing its hands of the Military Barracks in Nenagh.

There have been calls for the building to be restored to its former glory with suggestions that part of the historic building could be used as a museum.

Councillor Seamie Morris says the response from the Department of Defence to questions put forward from the Nenagh Municipal District was not acceptable.

“They’re going to do nothing that we’ve asked them to do. They recently had to do a title search to see who owns what on that site. But yet they won’t clean up the site like we’ve asked them to do.

“They’re trying to offer the site to the Council – or tell us that they were offering the site to the Council when in fact they didn’t know what they owned up there.

“They have refused almost to answer the Council when the Council have written to them so I’m now looking for a face to face meeting to go through what they’re proposals are to maintain that site up there.”

Following the latest monthly meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District Cllr Morris was determined to make that meeting happen.

“It will happen because after the meeting finished I sent an email to the Department of Defence looking for a meeting and I will chase it through.”