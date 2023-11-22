Search ongoing for missing Carrick on Suir man

A search is resuming in the Carrick on Suir area this morning for a local man who has been missing for the last week.

Matthew Shanahan was last seen at his home on Wednesday November 15th.

The 69 year old is described as approximately 5’5 in height with a slim build and grey hair. It’s believed Matthew may be wearing a greyish coloured fisherman’s hat.

A search operation involving the Gardaí, Civil Defence, Carrick River Rescue and locals has been ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.