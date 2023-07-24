Pensioner missing from Carrick on Suir

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a 72-year-old man who is missing in Carrick on Suir.

Richard Wall was last seen in Ballylynch on Saturday morning at around 11.30am.

He is described as being 5′ 5″ in height and of slight build with shoulder length bushy white hair.

When last seen Richie was wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, a white and blue light jacket and black runners.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare – anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640 or any Garda station.