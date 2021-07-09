Minister says Government not to blame for delaying in filling posts at Nenagh Hospital

The Green Party leader says recruitment challenges at Nenagh Hospital are more likely down to an absence of suitable applicants than a lack of budgeting or lack of will.

Eamon Ryan was responding in the Dáil to criticism by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill about the difficulty in filling full-time Consultant and Registrar positions at the town’s Medical Assessment Unit.

The unit has been fully operational since staffing challenges forced temporary closures earlier this year.

But Deputy Cahill says it remains a matter of the highest priority for the region.

Minister Ryan has defended Government efforts on hospital recruitment.

“It’s not a lack of budgeting and it’s not a lack of will. What’s happening in Nenagh seems to be a very good example where it’s actually the difficulty in finding people to fill those positions.”

“So if I could ask the Deputy to provide the details I will check with Minister for Health is there any other reasons why this is being delayed other than a shortage of staff or a shortage of suitable applicants coming forward.”

“If there is any other obstacle then we will have to address it.”